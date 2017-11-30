Energy Charter Conference adopts Ashgabat Declaration

On the second and final day of the 28th meeting of the Energy Charter Conference, which was held in Ashgabat under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship, the participants continued discussing the current global and regional energy security issues and development of large-scale international energy cooperation.

On the outcomes of the meeting, the Conference adopted the Ashgabat Energy Charter Declaration as a strategic medium-term document.

The Declaration welcomes the work done by this organization in 2017 under Turkmenistan's chairmanship. The Conference participants also expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the hospitality and high-level organization of the current meeting that gave a new impetus to the dialogue on ensuring global energy security.

The meeting was followed by the press conference with participation of Secretary-General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, representatives of Turkmenistan, as well as Japan, which chaired the Conference in 2016, and Romania, which will assume chairmanship in 2018.

On the sidelines of the forum, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze and Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan on parliamentary issues Horia Manabu.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the various aspects of interstate relations, including cooperation through the foreign ministries, boosting trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties and further development of cooperation in the energy sector.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017