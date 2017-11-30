President of Turkmenistan kick-starts construction of Serkhetabad-Turgundi railway

As part of his working visit to Mary province, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov kick-started the construction of a new railway line from the Turkmen border to the Afghan city of Turgundi.

The railway departments of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on modernization of this railway line in Ashgabat last week.

Speaking at the railway construction launching ceremony, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that development of transport services is currently one of the most important conditions for effective international partnership. In this regard, the head of state exemplified the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Kerki-Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) - Akin (Afghanistan) railways.

A train consisting of 42 wagons loaded with various equipment and building materials for construction of the railway to the Afghan border station of Turgundi was the first train to head towards the Turkmen-Afghan border.

