President of Turkmenistan receives OSCE Secretary General

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger who arrived in Ashgabat to attend the 28th meeting of the Energy Charter Conference.

The Turkmen leader and his guest exchanged views on the prospects of the further development of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE. The sides also discussed in depth issues related to development of international partnership in the energy sector.

In this regard, the sides noted the importance of Turkmenistan's initiatives on global energy security. During the conversation, the sides also discussed issues related to protection of environment and development of international cooperation in the transport-communication field.

