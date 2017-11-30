Days of Romanian Culture under way in Turkmenistan

Days of Romanian Culture have started in Ashgabat, marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The festive events included a joint concert as well as a meeting with the official delegation of Romania at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, during which the sides discussed issues related to enhancing bilateral partnership in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As part of the cultural action, the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan is hosting a photo exhibition presenting the exhibits of the National Museum of Romanian History. An exhibition of decorative and applied arts of Romania at the Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan as well as screening of films of the friendly country at “Ashgabat” Cinema Center are also under way.

