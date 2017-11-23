Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Russian Economic Forum

The sixth Turkmen-Russian Economic Forum took place in Ashgabat. The Russian delegation to the forum included representatives of a number of public institutions and organizations, as well as companies specializing in trading, food industry, construction, information technology, engineering, oil and gas and other spheres.

The Turkmen side was represented by the heads and specialists of relevant ministries and departments, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as representatives of enterprises and companies of Turkmenistan whose products are export oriented.

The forum aimed to discuss issues related to the further development of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and improving trade turnover between the two countries that has slightly declined in recent years.

As was noted at the forum, the Turkmen-Russian partnership is strategic. Many leading Russian companies are currently operating in the Turkmen market. They implement joint projects and show interest in building up business contacts. More than 180 enterprises with Russian investments have been registered in Turkmenistan by now. The Russian business’s interest in Turkmenistan is not accidental. According to the CIS Statistics Committee, Turkmenistan is one of five CIS countries with the highest GDP growth – about 6-7% per year.

It was stressed at the forum that building up bilateral relations with the regions, major industrial and cultural centers of the Russian Federation is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign economic strategy. In fact, the Russian delegation included representatives of eight Russian regions at the forum. Turkmenistan’s trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan, the city of St. Petersburg, Astrakhan, Sverdlovsk, Belgorod and other regions is very productive.

During bilateral meetings, the sides had a detailed discussion of the opportunities for Russian companies to join projects in Turkmenistan. As part of their stay in Ashgabat, the Russian delegation also visited a number of manufacturing enterprises.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017