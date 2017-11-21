UN General Assembly adopts resolution “Role of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia”

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution titled “Role of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia” which was introduced by Turkmenistan. The resolution was cosponsored by 57 UN member-states.

The resolution welcomes the Center's efforts to promote a dialogue between the countries of the region with the view of finding solutions to issues of common concern.

In the course of the introduction of the resolution at the UNGA plenary session, it was noted that over ten years since its establishment the Centre had served as a platform to discuss regional issues, including management of common resources, as well as cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, organized crime, human and drug trafficking.

Following the unanimous support for this initiative by all regional countries and subsequently by the United Nations, the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia was inaugurated in Ashgabat on 10 December 2007. The Center is the United Nations’ first political mission for preventive diplomacy that provides for the relevant areas of interaction in the modern world.

