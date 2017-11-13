Harvest Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

The Day of Harvest was celebrated in Turkmenistan. Large-scale festivities, celebration of best farmers, various cultural and sport events, thematic conferences and exhibitions were held in Ashgabat and regions of the country in honor of this holiday.

The Ashgabat Equestrian Sport Complex was the venue of main festive events, including an outdoor exhibition of Turkmenistan’s achievements in agriculture and the processing industry.

All the organizations of the agro-industrial sector presented their expositions. Visitors viewed with great interest the products of the cotton-growing and grain-growing industries, animal husbandry, food industry, textile industry, as well as new agricultural machinery.

