Festival of Turkmen music wraps up in Russian capital

The Third Moscow International Music Festival “Sounds of Dutar” named after Nury Khalmamedov concluded with a great success in the Russian capital. The final chord of the festival was a gala concert of the winners and laureates of the music forum that brought together soloists and musical groups from two dozen countries.

The third in a row festival “Sounds of Dutar” expands the scope of art activities every year, thus gradually turning from a purely musical action into a large-scale festival of admirers of Turkmen culture. This year, other than music performances, the international scientific and practical conference titled “Interpenetration of National Cultures in the Context of Musical Art” was held as part of the festival.

On the final day of the festival, the gala concert was preceded by the opening of an exhibition of works by People's Artist of the USSR and Turkmenistan Izzat Klychev, marking the 95th birthday of the unrivaled master of painting.

