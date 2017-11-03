International forum “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2017” kicks off in Ashgabat

The 22nd International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2017” (OGT-2017) started at the Exhibition Center of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. About 40 companies from 16 countries set up their stands at the oil and gas exhibition. They include Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, France, Austria, as well as fuel and energy sector organizations of Turkmenistan.

Geology and geophysics of oil and gas, prospecting and exploration of oil and gas fields, development and operation of wells, extraction, processing, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon resources, etc. are the main thematic sections at the exhibition.

The oil and gas conference opened on the same day. It brought together about 500 delegates representing 164 companies, international and governmental organizations from almost 40 countries. As part of the conference, the heads of structural organizations of Turkmenistan's fuel and energy sector and representatives of foreign companies wishing to operate in Turkmenistan held meetings and negotiations.

