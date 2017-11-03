Turkmen-Tajik summit talks held in Dushanbe

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held talks in Dushanbe with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as part of his official visit to Tajikistan.

In the course of the one-on-one meeting and the following talks with participation of the official delegations, the sides discussed the pace of development of bilateral partnership in the political, trade and economic spheres, energy and transport sectors, ecology and other areas.

The sides exchanged views on a number of current regional and global issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to issues related to the settlement of the situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon signed the Joint Statement and the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

