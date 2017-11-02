International tourism forum held on Turkmen coast of Caspian Sea

The international exhibition and conference “Tourism and Travel” was held at Avaza national tourism zone. The forum was attended by the delegates from more than twenty countries, including Russia, China, the United States, Great Britain, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Iran, India and other countries.

Turkmenistan’s and foreign companies operating in the spa resort and hotel businesses and other related fields set up their stands at the exhibition.

At the conference, representatives of Turkmenistan briefed their foreign colleagues on the strategy and priorities of development of the tourist sector of Turkmenistan.

In their speeches, the foreign participants touched upon a wide range of issues, such as interaction through the World Tourism Organization, cooperation in the field of vocational training, organization of seminars and meetings.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017