|02.11.17 09:54
Turkmenistan’s monetary policy issues discussed in Ashgabat
A scientific and practical conference marking the 24th anniversary of the national currency, Manat, was held in Ashgabat. The forum was attended by members of the Government of Turkmenistan, heads and specialists of the state-owned and joint-stock commercial banks, relevant ministries and departments, faculty and students of higher education establishment.
The conference discussed issues related to improving the financial and banking systems, relationship between stability of Manat and dynamics of economic development, modification of banknotes and expansion of cooperation with regional and international financial institutions.
