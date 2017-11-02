Turkmenistan’s monetary policy issues discussed in Ashgabat A scientific and practical conference marking the 24th anniversary of the national currency, Manat, was held in Ashgabat. The forum was attended by members of the Government of Turkmenistan, heads and specialists of the state-owned and joint-stock commercial banks, relevant ministries and departments, faculty and students of higher education establishment. The conference discussed issues related to improving the financial and banking systems, relationship between stability of Manat and dynamics of economic development, modification of banknotes and expansion of cooperation with regional and international financial institutions. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



