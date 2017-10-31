International music festival “Sounds of Dutar” begins in Moscow

The third Moscow international music festival "Sounds of Dutar" named after Nury Khalmamedov has opened its doors to the guests and participants from a dozen countries. The festival will run from October 31 to November 3 at the festival’s permanent venue – the Russian Academy of Arts.

This year, the cultural program of the festival is more eventful than ever before. Other than music performances, the program provides for an international scientific and practical conference titled “Interpenetration of National Cultures in the Context of Musical Art”. On the final day of the festival, before the closing gala concert, there will be held an exhibition of works by People's Artist of the USSR and Turkmenistan Izzat Klychev, marking the 95th birthday of the unrivaled master of painting.

The program of the final day of the festival also includes presentation of the book “Music of Peace, Music of Friendship and Brotherhood” by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017