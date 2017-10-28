Turkmenistan celebrates Independence Day with military parade and festive procession

Turkmenistan's 26th anniversary of Independence was celebrated in Ashgabat with a festive military parade. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, members of the government and foreign guests attended the celebration.

The military units of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of National Security, the State Border Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the parade.

The military parade was followed by the festive procession of representatives of the regions of Turkmenistan and labor collectives of the branches of the national economy. Delegates from five regions of the country, workers of various departments and industries, a column of sportsmen and workers of culture, children's art groups passed by the guest stands.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated the people of Turkmenistan on the 26th anniversary of the country's independence. In his congratulatory message, the head of state noted that independence demonstrated to the whole world the unity and solidarity, great dignity, patriotism, peacefulness and friendliness of our people.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017