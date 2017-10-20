More than one million tons of cotton harvested in Turkmenistan

Cotton growers of Turkmenistan have harvested more than one million tons of cotton. Transportation of harvested cotton to the collection centers and ginneries is going in a smooth manner, while payments to farmers are made timely basis.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated cotton growers on this remarkable success and wished them good health, happy and prosperous life, as well as new labor victories.

The President of Turkmenistan also issued instructions to calculate the amount of raw cotton for the needs of the domestic textile industry and sell the remaining amounts through the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange.

