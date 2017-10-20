|20.10.17 09:15
|
Turkmenistan joins Inter-Parliamentary Union
Turkmenistan has joined the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan Akja Nurberdiyeva announced it at a government meeting. She informed the meeting of the outcomes of the working visit by the delegation of Turkmen MPs to St. Petersburg for the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
She noted that the Mejlis of Turkmenistan was admitted to the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the framework of this forum that accounts for representatives of 173 countries and 11 inter-parliamentary organizations. The delegation of Turkmenistan attended the Assembly at the invitation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.
© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017