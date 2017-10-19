Caspian states discuss cooperation issues in Turkmenistan

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan gathered in Ashgabat for an international conference titled “Peace, Stability and International Cooperation in the Caspian Region.” The forum was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan jointly with the State Enterprise for the Caspian Sea Issues under the President of Turkmenistan.

The conference focused on finalizing the five-sided documents, namely the agreements on cooperation between the Caspian states in the sphere of trade and economy and transport. These documents have been drafted in accordance with Turkmenistan’s proposals put forward at the Summit of the heads of the Caspian states in Astrakhan (Russian Federation) in 2014.

The conference noted that the Caspian states share the desire to make the Caspian a sea of ​​friendship and harmony and are ready to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017