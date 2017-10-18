|18.10.17 09:06
President of Turkmenistan opens golf club in Ashgabat
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov inaugurated Turkmenistan’s first golf club in Ashgabat.
A rare sports facility has been built by the private Turkmen company “Myradym.” The sports complex includes the administrative and technical buildings, 18 golf courses, 4 artificial lakes and 1 artificial source, the ground and underground parking spaces for 90 cars. The gulf courses will be serviced by a variety of equipment purchased from the US, Japan and the United Kingdom manufacturers.
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov made a symbolic strike with the golf club and cut a ribbon at the entrance to the administrative building of the golf club. In the afternoon, the golf club hosted exhibition games.
