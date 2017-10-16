Turkmenistan opens trade and exhibition pavilion in Moscow

A trade and exhibition pavilion “Turkmenistan” opened officially at Moscow’s largest wholesale and retail food center “Food City”.

The Eurasian Business Union, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Russia and Turkmenistan, as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan cosponsored the new project with the view of developing trade and economic partnership between the two countries. The Turkmen pavilion has joined many other Food City’s trading platforms of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Israel, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Macedonia, Pakistan, South Korea and several regions of the Russian Federation.

The compact placement of pavilions in one space allows the manufacturers and buyers to make contracts for supply of products without intermediaries, thus significantly saving on costs. This results in establishing the commodity distribution system, cooperative and trade relations between food producers from a wide range of countries who have already joined or will join the global trading platform in the near future.

As part of the presentation of the new pavilion, Russian and Turkmen businessmen held a series of negotiations relating to bilateral cooperation and got acquainted with the samples of products presented at the pavilion. As the project develops, the range of goods will increase, the Turkmen businessmen said.

