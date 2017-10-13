Exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan opens in Ashgabat

A traditional exhibition of economic achievements of Turkmenistan has kicked off in Ashgabat ahead of Independence Day.

The inter-industry exhibition has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Turkmenistan. It has brought together representatives of the branch-wise subdivisions of the state sector of economy, educational, cultural, sports and tourism organizations, as well as private Turkmen businesses.

The universal exhibition was set up at the CCI Exhibition Center. The topic of diversification of the national economy, import substitution and export growth, as well as accelerated upgrading of production is the leading idea of the exhibition.

Turkmenistan’s power engineering industry, heavy and light industries, oil and gas complex, construction industry, transport, communications, textile industry, chemical industry, agro-industrial complex, medical industry and other industries presented their achievements at the exhibition.

