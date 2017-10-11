Council of Elders of Turkmenistan passes important decisions on state development

Based on the outcomes of the two-day meeting of the Council of Elders, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a number of legislative acts for the successful implementation of political and socio-economic reforms.

The head of state signed the Constitutional Laws of Turkmenistan “On Amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan”, “On Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan”, “On Changes to the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan ‘On Independence and Foundations of the State Structure of Turkmenistan’” that were drafted as part of the constitutional reform.

Other documents passed at the meeting included the Laws of Turkmenistan “On Free Economic Zones”, “On Changes to the Labor Code of Turkmenistan”, “On Changes to the Land Code of Turkmenistan”, “On Amendments to the Tax Code of Turkmenistan”, “On Changes to the Law of Turkmenistan ‘On Migration’”.

Complementing the existing legal framework, these documents aim to promote Turkmenistan’s progression along the path of socio-economic and democratic reforms.

The head of state signed the Decree “On Approving the Program of the President of Turkmenistan on Socio-Economic Development of the Country for 2018-2024” to the applause of the delegates of the Council of Elders.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that since the first years of independence the population has been provided with natural gas, water, electricity and common salt free of charge, while charges for public services have been very small. The government allocates significant funds to cover these expenditures.

In this connection, the President of Turkmenistan announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has come up with a draft document considering the proposals made by the elders for several years. This document regulates the tariffs on natural gas, electricity, housing and communal, motor transport and communication services consumed in excess of the free of charge limits.

Following the unanimous vote of approval of this document by the members of the Council of Elders, the head of state signed the Resolution “On Adjustment of Tariffs on Natural Gas, Electricity, Housing and Communal, Motor Transport and Communication Services for all Consumers.”

Then, the floor was given to Akdzha Nurberdyeva, Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan.

Informing the Council of Elders of the decision by the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on conferring the title of Hero of Turkmenistan on President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Speaker of the national parliament read out the Resolution of the Mejlis. According to the Speaker, the Turkmen leader has been awarded this title for his enormous personal contribution to improving the foundations of the democratic, legal and secular state, strengthening sovereignty, constitutional order, and the status of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

The head of state was presented with the highest state decoration - the gold medal “Altyn Aý"” (Golden Moon) to the continuous applause of the delegates of the national forum.

Thanking everyone for the great honor, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov wished the delegates of the Council of Elders good health, success and prosperity.

The head of state expressed gratitude for awarding him the highest state decoration - the title of Hero of Turkmenistan with the gold medal “Altyn Aý.” “I consider serving the people the supreme goal of my life and my work!” the President said.

The meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan concluded with a big concert of masters of culture and arts of the country.

