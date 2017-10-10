Turkmenistan presented at festival of world cultures

The Kyiv Mayor’s Office was the venue of the fourth Festival of World Cultures “OUTLOOK World Culture Festival.” It was organized with the support of the diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine.

The Embassies of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Austria, Argentina, Armenia, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Germany, Greece, Georgia, India, Iraq, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, USA, Pakistan, Palestine, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sudan, Tajikistan, South Africa, South Korea, Japan and Ukraine presented a whole range of national cultures at an exhibition in the Column Hall of the Kyiv Mayor’s Office.

An art gallery as well as expositions of national clothes and photographs ran permanently throughout the exhibition. As part of the cultural forum, the participating countries made presentations that included demonstration of short videos, dance and music performances, folk crafts master classes, as well as tasting of traditional drinks and meals.

The thematic zone of Turkmenistan with a variety of exhibits enjoyed great popularity among visitors.

