President of Turkmenistan attends opening of White Yurt of Nowruz Valley

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the ceremony of opening of the concert and exhibition facility “Nowruz ýaýlasynyň ak öýi” (White Yurt of Nowruz Valley) in the vicinity of Ashgabat. Shaped like a giant white yurt, this architectural structure will serve as a venue for large-scale events, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, etc.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the next meeting of the Council of Elders of Turkmenistan, which is one of the ancient Turkmen customs, would be held in this building on October 9-10.

The White Yurt with the seating capacity of three thousand people embodies the Turkmen people’s adherence to the spiritual sources. In the old days, Turkmens perceived a yurt as a kind of model of the universe. The architecture of the facility harmoniously intertwines with the surrounding nature. It has all the conditions to host not only cultural but also official events and business meetings.

