Russian President awarded Order “For Contribution to Development of Cooperation”

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov awarded the Order “Hyzmatdaşlygy ösdürmäge goşandy üçin” (For Contribution to Development of Cooperation) to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. The awarding ceremony took place following the Turkmen-Russian summit talks.

As the Turkmen leader emphasized, this is recognition of the Russian President’s services to development and strengthening of Turkmen-Russian relations, his significant contribution to ensuring peace and broadening international cooperation.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Vladimir Putin is known and deeply respected in Turkmenistan as a wise and far-sighted statesman. “His fruitful work at the highest state post, his great political experience and high professionalism won him not only public support in Russia but also well-deserved recognition and respect throughout the world,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

Handing the Order to his colleague, the President of Turkmenistan wished him good health, success in his responsible state work, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia.

