President of Turkmenistan awarded Order of Alexander Nevsky

A high state award of the Russian Federation – the Order of Alexander Nevsky – was presented to the President of Turkmenistan at an official ceremony following the talks between President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Vladimir Putin.

Expressing gratitude to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Turkmen leader noted that he sees this award as a sign of respect for the people of Turkmenistan and a symbol of growth and strengthening of the friendly Turkmen-Russian relations.

"We will continue doing our best to fully strengthen the interstate dialogue. We are ready to boost the impressive potential of the Turkmen-Russian partnership,” the head of state said.

Stressing that Russia is a strategic partner of Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the current high level of trust and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries would continue to serve as a solid basis for the further development of the Turkmen-Russian partnership.

