Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia hold talks in Ashgabat

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Ashgabat with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit.

Following the welcoming ceremony, the heads of state held one-on-one talks. They exchanged views on the state of the Turkmen-Russian relations.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Vladimir Putin for paying an official visit to Turkmenistan and stressed that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the current summit talks.

As the Turkmen leader noted, this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, and, over these years, the two countries have built a broad legal framework for interstate strategic cooperation.

Emphasizing that partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation serves the well-being of the peoples of the two countries, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked the distinguished guest for his personal contribution to the strengthening of Turkmen-Russian friendship and wished him every success in state activities and all the best to the people of Russia.

In turn, President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on the successful conduct of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games.

The Russian leader spoke in favor of taking effective steps to ensure new incentives for development of trade and economic partnership and increasing bilateral trade.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of current regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Then, the talks continued with participation of the official delegations of the two countries. The sides discussed issues related to the interaction in the political sphere and through international organizations, the situation in Afghanistan and the Caspian Sea issues.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan respects Russia's interests in Central Asia, stressing that joining the efforts in ensuring universal peace, security and stability is one of the main areas of cooperation. “We are always ready to continue a close and systematic cooperation in this area that is designed to contribute to the strengthening of stability and making the situation in the region sustainable and balanced,” the head of state said.

The sides discussed in detail the pace of development of bilateral trade and economic partnership. Industry, energy, agro-industrial complex, high technologies, services were named the priority areas of partnership.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan, including well-known companies such as KAMAZ, UAZ, TYAZHMASH, ROSTEKH. In this regard, the Russian leader expressed hope that other Russian businesses showing interest in the promising Turkmen market would receive relevant support in Turkmenistan.

According to the sides, the sphere of logistics presents great opportunities. In this connection, the sides noted the opportunities in using port infrastructures of the two countries on the Caspian Sea, the ferry communication between the cities of Turkmenbashi and Astrakhan, as well as establishment of a trade and logistics center that would help increase bilateral trade.

The sides also discussed issues related to development of Turkmen-Russian interaction in the cultural and humanitarian area, including the spheres of education, science, culture, health and sports.

The talks concluded with the ceremony of signing bilateral documents.

On the outcomes of the Turkmen-Russian summit, the sides signed an Agreement on establishment of sister-city relations between the city of Mary (Turkmenistan) and the city of Orel (Russia); an Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Administration of Krasnodar Region of the Russian Federation on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation; a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in finance; a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in standardization and metrology; an Agreement on cooperation in healthcare; a Program of Cooperation for 2018-2020 between the ministries of culture of the two countries; an Agreement on cooperation in tourism; an Agreement on cooperation in sports; a Protocol on amending the Agreement on cooperation in maritime transport dated 17 September 2013; an Agreement on cooperation in agriculture; and an Agreement on cooperation in the field of industry.

The sides also signed an Agreement on reciprocal establishment of representative offices of the migration bodies and an Agreement on countering illicit trade in drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

To the applause of the ceremony participants, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Vladimir Putin signed a Treaty on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation and a Joint Statement.

In conclusion of the signing ceremony, the heads of two states made statements for press.

On the same day, the President of the Russian Federation visited the Memorial Complex “Halk hakydasy” (People's Memory), where he laid flowers at the Monument to Defenders of the Fatherland “Baky Şöhrat” (Eternal Glory).

In the evening, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hosted an official dinner in honor of the distinguished guest, at which the leaders of the two countries exchanged speeches.

After the official reception, having completed his official visit to Turkmenistan, the head of the Russian Federation proceeded to the International Airport and departed Ashgabat.

