President of Turkmenistan awards V Asian Games medal winners and their coaches

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov awarded medal winners of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games and their coaches. The awarding ceremony took place at the Center of Public Associations of Turkmenistan.

By the decision of the head of state, sportsmen and their coaches who made a special contribution to the victory of the national team of Turkmenistan at the Asian Games-2017 were awarded the honorary titles of Honored Master of Sports of Turkmenistan and Honored Coach of Turkmenistan.

By the resolution of the President of Turkmenistan, Turkmen sportsmen who won medals at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games and their coaches were awarded Toyota Camry cars and cash prizes.

Presenting the awards, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the Asian Games-2017 unleashed the country's enormous potential in sports. He wished Turkmen sportsmen and coaches to continue worthily represent Turkmenistan at international sports competitions.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017