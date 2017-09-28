Bowling competition draws to close at V Asian Games

The bowling competition wrapped up at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games in Ashgabat. In total, representatives of twenty countries participated in the competition.

The competition among men and women lasted for seven days at the Bowling Centre. Players contested for titles in singles, doubles and teams.

The Republic of Korea came first in the medal standings. They won seven medals, including 3 golds (men's doubles, women's singles and women's teams). They also won 2 silver medals in men’s and women’s doubles, as well as 2 bronze medals in men's teams and women’s doubles.

Taipei players came second with 4 medals. They won 1 gold in the men's teams and 3 bronzes in men's singles, women's doubles and women's teams.

The Chinese players won 3 medals – 1 gold in women's doubles and 2 bronzes in women's singles and women's teams.

