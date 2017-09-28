Asian Games-2017 best chess players awarded medals

The Chess competition wrapped up on the last day of the Asian Games. 10 medal events were contested in men’s and women’s Chess. The competition lasted for seven days at the Chess Arena. Medals were contested in five categories in men’s and women’s individual and team events. Representatives of more than twenty countries took part in the chess tournament at the Asian Games - 2017.

The Chinese players topped the unofficial medal table in chess with 11 medals, including 5 golds and six silvers.

Players from Vietnam came second with 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals. Chess players from Iran also demonstrated high skills. They won 2 medals – 1 gold and 1 silver.

Turkmenistan chess players’ performance at the tournament can be called successful too. They won 3 bronze medals in men’s Rapid Team, men’s Blitz U-23 and women's Blitz Team.

