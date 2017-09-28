Indoor tennis tournament ends at Asian Games-2017

The Indoor Tennis competition was held for 11 days at the Indoor Tennis Centre as part of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. In total, players from more than twenty countries of Asia contested 5 medal events in singles (men and women), doubles (men and women) and mixed doubles.

Indian tennis players celebrated victory in the unofficial medal standings with 5 medals, including 2 golds and 3 silvers. Indian players excelled in men's doubles and men's singles, and they came second in men's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The second place went to the tennis players from Thailand with 5 medals: 2 golds and 3 bronzes. Thailand's players won the first place in women's doubles and mixed doubles, as well as the third place in men's doubles and two women's singles.

Indonesian tennis players won four medals at the tournament. They were the first in women's singles, the second in women's singles and the third in women's doubles and mixed doubles.

