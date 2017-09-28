Asian Games-2017 closing ceremony held in Turkmen capital

The finale of the grand-scale international sports forum in Ashgabat was crowned with a festive closing ceremony of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games that was attended by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The colorful action took place at Ashgabat’s sold-out Olympic stadium with the capacity of 45 thousand spectators.

Before declaring the Asian Games - 2017 officially closed, the head of state congratulated all sportsmen and coaches on their successful performance at the Games and wished them new sports successes. Then, to the sounds of the march of the Olympic Council of Asia, the OCA flag was lowered. A few moments later, the fire of the Games was extinguished.

Then, a colorful theatrical performance took place in the arena of the Olympic Stadium. The play of light projections turned the stadium field sequentially into a chessboard, a volleyball court, a tennis court as a background for the festive show that described the influence of sport on various aspects of people’s lives. The celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Ashgabat finished with festive fireworks.

