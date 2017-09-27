Wrestling competition ends at Asian Games-2017

The Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling has seen the largest number of participants compared to all other wrestling disciplines at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. Representatives of forty Asian countries turned up for the prestigious wrestling competition. Men competed in both wrestling styles, while women competed only in Freestyle.

24 medal events were contested at the Main Indoor Arena with 16 for men and 8 for women.

The Iranian wrestlers were the best in this Olympic martial art. They won 16 medals: 9 golds, 3 silvers and 4 bronzes.

The second result in terms of the medal count was demonstrated by the Chinese wrestlers. They won 8 medals: 5 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze.

The third place by the medal count went to Uzbekistan’s wrestlers. They won 11 medals: 3 golds, 1silver and 7 bronzes.

Turkmen wrestlers won 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at this competition.

