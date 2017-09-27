Sambo wrestlers finish competition at V Asian Games

A popular martial art such as Sambo has been long knocking at the doors of the club of Olympic disciplines. The Sambo competition at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat was the best advertising of the thrilling and uncompromising nature of this combat sport.

Over three days, representatives of two dozen countries competed in two events - Sport Sambo with seven categories for men and women and Combat Sambo with nine categories for men - at the Martial Arts Arena.

The hosts of the Games offered the most convincing arguments to prove indisputability of their superiority over the others in this martial art. They won 23 medals: 8 golds, 6 silvers and 9 bronzes.

Kazakhstan’s sambo wrestlers finished with the second result in the unofficial medal standings, winning 19 medals - 7 golds, 6 silvers and 6 bronzes.

The third place went to Kyrgyzstan’s sambo wrestlers with 14 medals, including 3 golds, 3 silvers and 8 bronzes.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017