Kickboxing competition wraps up at Asian Games in Ashgabat

The worldwide popularity of kickboxing is currently growing so high that this spectacular and emotional sport can now challenge the popularity of classical boxing. Kickboxing is especially popular in the Asian countries, and therefore it was not surprising that a lot of high-class kick-boxers turned up for the Asian Games in Ashgabat.

Two dozen countries sent their representatives to the Kickboxing competition in Ashgabat. The competition in this martial art lasted for four days at the Muaythai Kickboxing Arena, where 15 medal events were contested. Men and women competed in Full Contact, Low Kick, Kick Light and Point Fighting.

The Iranian fighters finished on top of the unofficial medal standings with 12 medals: 5 golds, 2 silvers and 5 bronzes.

Turkmenistan’s fighters proved worthy rivals with a total of 14 medals, including 4 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals. The Kazakh fighters also performed well in the Ashgabat arena. They won three medals: 2 golds and 1 bronze.

