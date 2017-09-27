Futsal tournament comes to end at V Asian Games in Ashgabat

Seventeen men's and seven women's national teams took part in the Asian Games’ Futsal tournament, or min-football, as it is often called. The Futsal tournament in Ashgabat was the longest of all other sports at the Games. For ten days, crowds of football fans enjoyed the genuine passions, referee's whistles and storms of applauses for sharp shots and successful goalkeeper saves at the Multifunctional Sports Venue.

In the end, the fortune favored the Iranian team in the men's competition. In the finals, the Iranian players won gold by beating surprisingly easily 7:1 a strong team from Uzbekistan.

In the bronze medal match, Japan overpowered Afghanistan 3:1 in a penalty shoot-out.

In the women's futsal tournament, Thai players won gold medals by beating the Japanese team 3:1 in the finals. In the match for bronze medals, Iran defeated China 5:1.

