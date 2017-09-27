Best billiardists decided at Asian Games -2017

Representatives of more than two dozen countries took part in various disciplines of the Billiard competition at the Billiard Sports Arena. Ten medal events were contested by men and three medal events were contested by women.

Accuracy, composure and virtuosic technique are the mandatory qualities for success at green cloth tables. The Chinese billiardists demonstrated the best combination of such qualities. The Chinese cue masters scored 8 medals in the unofficial medal standings at the Asian Games, including five gold and three bronze medals.

Turkmenistan’s billiardists appeared worthy of the eminent company of billiard masters. They won 7 medals: 2 golds, 1 silver and 4 bronzes. Gold medals in the Turkmen team went to Annamamed Annamamedov and Ibabekir Bekdurdiyev. One silver medal went to Kamaladdin Babayev. Bronze medals went to Ibabekir Bekdurdiyev, Batyr Geldiyev, Begench Aydogdiyev and Annamamed Annamamedov.

The Iranian team came third in terms of the number of medals won. They got five medals: 1 gold, 2 silvers and 2 bronzes.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017