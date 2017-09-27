Dance Sport concludes at Asian Games in Ashgabat

The Dance Sport competition was held at the Taekwondo Dance Sport Arena for two days. Dance couples representing two dozen countries contested 11 medal events. They competed in Standard and Latin American dances.

China’s dance couples proved the best in one of the most beautiful and spectacular sport events of the Asian Games. They won 8 medals, including 5 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze.

Dance couples from the Republic of Korea came second in the medal standings with 8 medals: 3 golds, 1 silver and 4 bronzes.

Japanese dance couples won the third place with 4 medals: 1 gold, 2 silvers and 1 bronze.

The debutants of such high-rank competition, Turkmenistan’s dance couples, also won a medal. Alexander Sisekin and Valeria Nepomnyashchaya won bronze in Salsa dances.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017