Asian Games - 2017 weightlifting competition comes to end

Weightlifters have wrapped up their competition at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. The strongest weightlifters from more than 15 countries competed at the Weightlifting Arena in Ashgabat.

16 medal events were contested over eight days. The competition included eight weight categories for both men and women.

Most of the top medals went to the Chinese athletes, including six gold medals. The Chinese weightlifters also won one silver and two bronze medals.

Weightlifters from Uzbekistan came second in terms of the number of medals won. They took home two gold, six silver and one bronze medals.

Two gold medals went to the Vietnamese athletes, yet their total medal haul was no so great. Other than gold, the Vietnamese weightlifters added one silver and one bronze medal to their overall score.

