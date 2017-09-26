Best swimmers decided at V Asian Games

The swimming competition wrapped up at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.

The competition was held for four days at the Aquatics Centre, bringing together swimmers from more than twenty countries. They contested 30 medal events in 15 categories for men and 15 categories for women.

The Chinese swimmers proved best in the swimming pool. The men’s team of China won six gold and six silver medals. Chinese women got five gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

The Republic of Korea came second in terms of the number of medals won. The Korean swimmers came first in five strokes. They also won four silver and four bronze medals.

Four gold, five silver and five bronze medals went to the Hong Kong team. The women’s team made a decisive contribution to the overall success. The only medal they left for the men’s team was bronze.

