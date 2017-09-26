Over 500 reporters from 82 countries cover Asian Games - 2017

550 reporters from 82 countries came to Ashgabat to cover the events of the Asian Games - 2017. Interestingly, while only countries from Asia, Australia and Oceania participate in the Games, the mass media representatives came not only from these countries but also from Europe, America and Africa.

The highest number of reporters came from the neighboring countries – Afghanistan and Iran. The Games also aroused genuine interest in the CIS and Baltic countries. The mass media representatives of Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Lithuania got accreditation to the Games.

Russia sent an impressive delegation of journalists to Ashgabat. They include film crews of central and regional TV channels, as well as staff of sports publications. The European mass media community is represented at the Games by Austria, Bulgaria, Britain, Italy, Spain, Romania, France and the Czech Republic.

In the Olympic village, the reporters use the services of the Media Center fitted with all relevant equipped for all types of media.

