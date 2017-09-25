Basketball tournament winds up at Ashgabat’s Asian Games

16 men's and 12 women's teams divided into two groups competed in street basketball at the Basketball Arena in Ashgabat. Eight teams qualified for the knock-out stage of the tournament.

The Qatari team with experience in winning the world cups was considered the favorite in the men's tournament. In the finals, the Qatari team easily beat 22:12 their counterparts from Iraq, while the team of Mongolia sensationally downed the team of Kyrgyzstan in their match for the third place. The Turkmen team dropped out in the quarterfinals, losing 12:14 to the future winners of the men's tournament in a fierce duel.

However, the women's team of Turkmenistan was much more successful than men and reached the semi-finals, where they lost to the team of Thailand. In their match for the third place, Turkmen women won bronze medals by beating 15:12 the team of Syria. The women’s team of Thailand won the gold medals by beating with a two point difference (22:20) the team of Uzbekistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017