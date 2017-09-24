Track cycling competition concludes at Asian Games -2017 in Ashgabat

Track cycling is perhaps the most difficult technical discipline in the sports program of the Asian Games - 2017. That is why, not every participating country was able to ensure participation of their representatives in the track cycling competitions. The Central Asia largest and modern Velodrome saw representatives of twelve countries competing in separate disciplines for six days.

The competition was held in sprint races and endurance races. Sprint events were split into Individual Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin. Endurance events provided for Team Pursuit and Omnium.

In total, 9 medals events were contested: 5 among men and 4 among women. Sportsmen from Hong Kong achieved the best results. They won 7 medals, including 5 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Track cyclists from Kazakhstan also performed well. They won 6 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 1bronze. The overall performance by the Iranian team was an obvious success. They scored gold, silver and bronze medals.

