Strongest belt wrestlers awarded medals at Ashgabat’s Asian Games

Athletes from more than 20 countries of the Asian continent took part in the belt wrestling competition that lasted for five days at the Main Indoor Arena of the Games. They competed in 58 medal events, including 34 among men and 24 among women.

All belt wrestling events took a direct elimination system. Those who qualified for the finals contested a gold medal. Those who lost on the way to the finals went into two repechage groups with bronze medals awarded to the two winners.

Turkmenistan’s belt wrestlers dominated in all events. They scored a total of 85 medals, including 39 gold, 23 silver and 23 bronze.

The second place in the unofficial team standings went to the belt wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan. They won 27 medals – 5 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze.

Uzbekistan’s belt wrestlers won a total of 34 medals, scoring less gold medals as compared to Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan got 12 silver and 18 bronze medals.

