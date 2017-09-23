Taekwondo fighters contested top medals at V Asian Games in Ashgabat

The Korean sportsmen represent the country-progenitor of the world-wide popular martial arts such as taekwondo, and it was logical to assume that the Taekwondo fighters from the “country of morning freshness" would set the tone in this competition at the V Asian Indoors and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. However, it was representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran who excelled in the Taekwondo competition at the Asian Games. They won 13 medals for their country - 7 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The originators of Taekwondo - representatives of the Republic of Korea - this time were able to win fewer medals: 4 gold, 2 silver and one bronze.

The third place in terms of the national team standings went to the Chinese fighters. They won 9 medals at the competition – 2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

In total, 18 medal events were contested at the Taekwondo and Sport Dances Arena. The program of the competition included Kyorugi and Poomsae events.

