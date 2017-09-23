Kurash competition winds up at V Asian Games in Ashgabat

Wrestlers from over twenty countries participated in the Kurash competition at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. Masters of national wrestling from Uzbekistan, the country-progenitor of Kurash, are traditionally viewed as “trendsetters” of this kind of martial arts.

The Kurash competition took place at the Martial Arts Arena, where 15 medal events were contested – 7 among men and 8 among women. As predicted by experts, wrestlers from Uzbekistan dominated in Kurash. They won the first place with 10 medals in the unofficial team standings, of which nine are gold and one is bronze.

The second place in terms of the number of medals went to the hosts of the Games – Turkmenistan’s wrestlers. They won 20 medals, including 2 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals. Wrestlers from Chinese Taipei came third in the team standings with a total of six medals – two medals per gold, silver and bronze.

