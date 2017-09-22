Thailand fighters dominate in Muaythai competition at Ashgabat’s Asian Games

Fighters from Thailand, the country that gave birth to Muaythai, dominated in the Muaythai competition at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

For four days, 14 medal events were contested in nine categories for men and five for women at the Muaythai Kickboxing Arena. Being one of the fast and spectacular martial arts, the Muaythai competition brought together the true connoisseurs of this sport discipline that is gaining more followers in many countries of the world every year.

Thailand’s fighters, winners in the unofficial team standings, won 10 medals, including 7 gold and 3 silver medals.

They were followed by the Islamic Republic of Iran with 8 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

The hosts of the Games, Turkmen fighters, also performed well in Muaythai. They added 2 golds, 1 silver and 8 bronzes to the medal haul of the national team.

In total, sportsmen from more than 20 countries took part in the Muaythai competition.

