Indoor athletics competitions wrap up at V Asian Games

Indoor athletics competitions have wrapped up at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. In total, this event brought together representatives of more than forty countries.

The indoor athletics competitions lasted for three days at the Indoor Track and Field Arena, in which 26 sets of medals were contested. Men and women competed in running events over 60, 400, 800, 1500, 3000 meters, as well as in running over 60 meters with hurdles and 4x400 meters relay run. The program also included long jump and high jump, triple jump, pole vault, shot put, combined disciplines and heptathlon.

Kazakhstan won in the athletics team event. They scored 10 medals, including 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. India came second with 8 medals: 5 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. Athletes from Saudi Arabia won 5 medals, of which two are gold and three are silver.

