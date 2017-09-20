Best ju-jitsu fighters awarded medals at V Asian Games in Ashgabat

Ju-jitsu competition finished at the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat with 21 medals contested in the men and women events.

The hosts of the Games, Turkmenistan’s representatives of martial arts, lived up to their status as front runners of the competition. Turkmenistan’s ju-jitsu fighters scored a convincing victory in the unofficial team standings with 19 medals, including 7 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze medals. Turkmenistan’s female ju-jitsu fighters did not fall behind too. The Turkmen women’s contribution to the overall victory was very significant.

Ju-jitsu fighters from the United Arab Emirates scored slightly less medals than the host team. They won 15 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

Ju-jitsu fighters from Thailand finished with 12 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In total, representatives of 19 countries took part in ju-jitsu competition.

