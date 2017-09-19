Turkmenistan tops medal standing at Asian Games-2017 following Traditional Wrestling competition

The hosts of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games expectedly triumphed over their competitors in Traditional Wrestling (Turkmen Goresh). Athletes from 9 countries competed in this sport, including Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Mongolia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Philippines.

The bouts were conducted in five weight categories for women and eight weight categories for men in freestyle and classical style. A total of 26 medal events were held.

The Traditional Wrestling competitions were noted for the overwhelming domination of Turkmen wrestlers. In freestyle, they won 10 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals. Turkmen wrestlers were no less successful in classic style, winning 13 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Uzbek sportsmen were the second-toughest team that challenged Turkmen wrestlers’ domination in Traditional Wrestling. They won two gold medals in freestyle, as well as twenty bronze and four silver medals in classic and freestyle. The prize-winners also included wrestlers from Mongolia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

