V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games opening ceremony takes place in Ashgabat

The V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were kick started in Ashgabat with an opening ceremony that was attended by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The opening ceremony marking the start of the Games was also attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan; President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani; President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev; President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon; President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev; President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon; Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko; President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov; Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev and other high-ranking guests.

The opening ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium in Ashgabat that was built specifically for the Asian Games 2017.

The parade of sports delegations participating in the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games included 64 national delegations, as well as a team of refugees taking part in the Asian Games for first time. The national team of Turkmenistan – the biggest team at the Games – wrapped up the procession of the national delegations.

The torch of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, towering over the sports arena, was lit in conclusion of the festive show. A large-scale celebration finished with the grandiose festive fireworks.

